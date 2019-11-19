Kirby Smart Apologizes For Saying ‘How About Those F**king Dogs’ After Beating Auburn

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart pulled a soft move after a little rough language following the win over Auburn.

After the Bulldogs beat the Tigers on Saturday, Smart told the media he told his team in the locker room “how about those f**king Dogs.” For reasons I don’t understand, he felt the need to apologize. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Did Kirby Smart talk about winning the SEC East in the postgame locker room? Well… No. He also ended the press conference with his best Ed Orgeron impression. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/B34Rj4dvoI — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) November 17, 2019

Smart said the following during his Monday press conference about his choice of words, according to AL.com:

I would like to apologize for something I said after the game Saturday night. That’s not indicative of who I want to be and what I stand for. You know you messed up when you get home to your wife and she’s more upset not that you won the game, she’s more upset with something you said. It’s not what I represent. It’s not the kind of behavior I want to have. I want to say to the Dawg fans out there and everybody, I’m going to try to handle that a lot better. It was an emotional win and I was very emotional in that, got to do a better job of that.

This is honestly just sad. These comments read like they came from somebody with a gun being held to their head. He made a comment in the heat of the moment after a huge win in the SEC.

Who gives a damn? This is football. This is the SEC. We’re talking about college football. This isn’t kindergarten!

If you’re offended by Smart dropping an f-bomb in a postgame press conference, then the problem is with you. It’s not with him.

If Smart had any guts, he would have walked to the podium and just repeated the same exact line. Oh, his wife isn’t pleased with him?

I wonder if she’s pleased with his fat paychecks that he brings home for being a major SEC coach. Something tells me she has no problem with those, which means she can chill on the criticism of his language.

I like Smart, but this is just too soft of a move. If you’re out here apologizing for f-bombs, then you have no shot of winning a national title.

You think Saban or Mike Leach would apologize? Hell no.

Don’t back down, Smart. You had a big win, and it’s time to hold the line. It’s that simple.