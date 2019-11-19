Impeachment Witness Debunks Daily Mail Headline About His Own Testimony

Former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker debunked an inaccurate story about his own testimony Tuesday.

At the tail end of Tuesday’s impeachment hearings, Republican Ohio Rep. Mike Turner asked Volker about a Daily Mail headline on his earlier statement before the House Intelligence Committee.

“On Daily Mail, they currently have this headline that says, ‘Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker WALKS BACK his closed door testimony and says he ‘has now learned’ there WAS a link between U.S. military aid and a Biden probe,’ that’s not your testimony today is it?” asked Turner.

“I don’t believe that’s in my testimony,” Volker answered.

WATCH:

After Volker’s answer, the Daily Mail changed the relevant portion of the headline to read: “Ukraine envoy Volker WALKS BACK his closed door testimony and admits he ‘should have seen the connection’ between alleged Burisma corruption and Biden probe ‘differently,'” though the British outlet had not added a correction or editor’s note at the time this article was published.

Daily Mail deputy U.S. political editor Geoff Earle, who authored the story in question, did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s email seeking comment. (RELATED: Here’s Everything The NYT Left Out Of A Misleading Article On Transgender Athletes)

Volker did say “in hindsight” he should have raised concerns about President Donald Trump pushing the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“In hindsight, I now understand that others saw the idea of investigating possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company, ‘Burisma,’ as equivalent to investigating former Vice President Biden,” Volker said in his opening remarks Tuesday.

“I saw them as very different. The former being appropriate and unremarkable, the latter being unacceptable. In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections,” he added.

