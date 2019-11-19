LSU Remains The Top Team In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

LSU is still at the top of the latest college football playoff rankings.

The new rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN, and the top four teams in order are LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s literally no change since last week after none of the top four lost and there were no big wins.

The reality of the situation is that LSU isn’t leaving the top spot until they lose or have an incredible scare.

Given what’s left of their regular season schedule, I find it hard to believe it’s going to happen. Odds are they’ll be 12-0 and playing Georgia in the SEC title game.

Speaking of Georgia, it’ll be fascinating to see what happens with them. If they win, they’re in. Nobody is debating that fact.

However, would LSU still get in if their only loss is a close one to the Bulldogs in the SEC title match? That’s where things start to get real interesting.

Ohio State is also about to have their toughest three game stretch when the Buckeyes play PSU, Michigan and the Big 10 West winner.

However, I can guarantee you that they’ll be favored in every single one of those games, and they’re a lock if they win out.

As for Clemson, their remaining schedule is a joke. They might be the biggest lock for the playoff in the history of the sport.

You best believe Dabo isn’t sweating right now.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the top four.