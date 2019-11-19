MSNBC Blames Fart On ‘Hardball’ Mug. Then Tries To Sell Mug

MSNBC blamed a fart noise heard during a live broadcast on a mug promoting the show “Hardball” — and then proceeded to offer the mug for sale.

Sorry to disappoint the conspiracy theorists – it was the #hardball mug scraping across the desk. Get yours today and let’s get back to the news! https://t.co/SG8Owm2IBw — Hardball (@hardball) November 19, 2019

Not everyone was convinced that was the most effective way to market the product.

“Buy this mug that makes fart noises” is not one of the better product pitches I’ve heard lately. https://t.co/U4jW0HJG2k — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 19, 2019

No it wasn’t, and we don’t want your mug. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 19, 2019

This is real Enema of the People. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2019

You sure it wasn’t Russia? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 19, 2019

The network and its guest, Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell, dominated the news cycle Monday after a fart sound interrupted Swalwell’s conversation with “Hardball” host Chris Matthews. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Already Decided There Is A Crime?’: Martha MacCallum Challenges Eric Swalwell On Impeachment)

WATCH: Democrats are literally farting around on MSNBC tonight. Case in point: @ericswalwell and Chris Matthews. Watch Swalwell flinch.pic.twitter.com/bP42WwF4AE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 19, 2019

This is also apparently not the first time that something like this has happened on “Hardball.”