Panthers Owner Says The Team Hasn’t Made A Decision On Cam Newton’s Future

Cam Newton’s future with the Carolina Panthers hasn’t been decided just yet.

Newton hasn’t played since week two of the season as he battles a Lisfranc injury, and he has since been placed on IR. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Sep 3, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

That had a lot of people believing that the Auburn Heisman winner’s time with the Panthers was likely over. However, that might not be the case.

According to the Charlotte Observer, owner David Tepper told the media that no decision has been made just yet on his future, and that he’s open to him sticking around if it’s good for all parties. If not, then other options will be looked at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:11am PDT

I see no situation where Newton is playing for the Panthers next season. I see none at all. He comes with a gigantic price tag, and his play has dropped off of a cliff.

At some point, you just have to be willing to move forward without him. With Kyle Allen playing at a reasonable level, the team can ride with him until finding a better option in the draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Allen (@kyle_allen) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

Four years ago, Cam Newton was a dominant NFL player. Now, defenses don’t fear him at all and he can’t stay healthy.

It’s just business. Tepper and the Panthers have to move on from him. It might not be an easy pill to swallow, but it’s true.

Find a trade partner, ship him out of town and be done with it.