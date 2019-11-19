Pat Fitzgerald Says Program Has ‘Never Been In A Better Place’ As Northwestern Is 2-8

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald thinks the program is the best it has ever been.

The Wildcats are currently 2-8, and are having one of the worst seasons we’ve seen in an extremely long time. Yet, Fitz isn’t worried.

According to Inside NU, the man running the team was asked about what he tells recruits as the team struggles, and replied with, “Our program’s never been in a better place…I fully believe that we will be back very quickly.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fitz on his pitch to recruits: “Our program’s never been in a better place…I fully believe that we will be back very quickly.” — Inside NU (@insidenu) November 18, 2019

This would be really easy to rip and make fun of, but I actually understand exactly what Fitzgerald is talking about.

From an infrastructure and financial standpoint, he’s absolutely correct. The Wildcats have never been in a better place, and those are two incredibly important aspects for success in college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Nov 18, 2019 at 8:12am PST

The team also has the biggest platform it’s ever had. People know and recognize Northwestern football these days.

Could that be said 20 or 30 years ago? It still existed, but nobody took it seriously. Fitzgerald has elevated the program to a national standard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northwestern Football (@nufbfamily) on Nov 16, 2019 at 10:16am PST

Sure, they’re having a season straight out of hell, but that doesn’t mean they’re not in a good place. Fitzgerald will have them back to being a winning team sooner than later.

Anybody who thinks the Wildcats will be down and out for awhile is a fool.