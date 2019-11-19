Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Bailey Gives Birth To Twin Girls

Sarah Palin’s daughter Willow Bailey dropped some huge news of her own when she shared that she had given birth two twin girls.

The 25-year-old daughter of the former Governor of Alaska broke the news with a sweet picture she shared on Instagram showing her little bundles of joy wearing matching pink onsies, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

She captioned the post simply, “Banks and Blaise… we are so in love with you girls.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Bailey (@wbf_) on Nov 18, 2019 at 8:23pm PST

The 2008 GOP Vice Presidential candidate has since responded to the loving post with a whole bunch of pink heart emojis. It is fair to say grandma is excited. (RELATED: Robin Thicke And April Love Geary Share Life-Changing News)

The two little girls are the first children for Willow and her husband Ricky Bailey, who tied the knot last year.

It comes after Palin’s daughter announced back in May that happy couple were expecting not one, but two little ones in December.

“@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world,” Willow wrote. “Baby Baileys arriving December 2019.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Bailey (@wbf_) on May 27, 2019 at 6:21pm PDT

Palin is already a grandmother to her daughter Bristol’s three kids and her son Track who has two kids of his own.