2020 Democrats Say They Will Continue Push For Impeachment In Senate

2020 Democratic Presidential candidates on Wednesday continued to push for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at the fifth Democratic debate, saying his conversation with the president of Ukraine is an impeachable offense.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders all vocally supported the impeachment of Trump in the first few minutes of the debate.

Pelosi was asked by NBC News about the impeachment resolution and responded by saying “it’s not an impeachment resolution.” The legislation will be the first floor vote on impeachment since Pelosi and House Democrats launched their inquiry a month ago.

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats.

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, there are currently 228 Democrats who support impeachment or an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised approximately $1 million dollars the day after Pelosi came out in favor of the impeachment of Trump for the first time after meeting with her caucus. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

The Caller contacted all 53 Republican Senate offices to ask if senators would rule out voting to remove Trump from office, and received a variety of responses — seven senators explicitly rejected impeachment in their statement. (RELATED: McConnell On Dismissal Of Trump Impeachment Articles: ‘We’ll Have To Have A Trial’)

However, Senate Republicans do not appear to be concerned about House Democrats’ ongoing efforts to impeach Trump, with many saying even if the House were to move forward with impeachment, that there is no way the Senate would vote to impeach the president.

The Daily Caller spoke with over ten GOP senators in mid-October, who all shared their views about House Democrats’ efforts to impeach the President. Not one senator was concerned about the impeachment process, saying they are most concerned about the Democrats’ ongoing attempts to impeach Trump based on no hard evidence.

House Democrats will continue to hold open impeachment hearings throughout the next weeks.