Deleted AP Tweet Says Trump Contradicted Amb. Sondland — It Was Actually A Direct Quote

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

A now-deleted tweet from the Associated Press claimed Wednesday that President Donald Trump was “contradicting his own ambassador” when he said he “wanted ‘nothing’ from Ukraine.”

Now-deleted AP tweet on Trump response to Amb. Gordon Sondland testimony. Screen Shot/Twitter/@AP

But as people quickly pointed out, the president was not contradicting Sondland. In fact, he was quoting him directly. (RELATED: ‘It’s Over’: Ken Starr Says No Doubt Schiff Will Move On Articles Of Impeachment After Sondland Testimony)

The president’s rapid response team sent out a “Fake News Alert” via email shortly after the tweet was posted, saying, “In a now-deleted tweet, the Associated Press wrote that President Trump “contradicted” the testimony of Ambassador Sondland when he said he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine, which is quite simply false and blatantly ignores what Sondland actually testified Trump said.”

The AP made corrected the initial tweet and added an updated version. “President Donald Trump is highlighting testimony from his EU ambassador that Trump told him he wanted ‘nothing’ from Ukraine. But Gordon Sondland said at other points that there was a quid pro quo involving Kyiv,” the new tweet read.

 