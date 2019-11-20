Editorial

Baseball Umpire Quits After Being Called Short, Walks Off The Field In Epic Video

Baseball umpire (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/EspnDrunk/status/1196942023015747584)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

A baseball umpire quit a game between little kids in hysterical fashion in a recent viral video.

A baseball umpire quit a game between little kids in hysterical fashion in a recent viral video.

In a video posted by Drunk ESPN, the umpire storms off the field during a disagreement after a parent asks if he's mad because the kids are taller than him.

You can watch his epic meltdown below. It's absolutely unreal.

What is this dude's problem? You know what you do in this situation? You ignore it or you laugh. You know what you don't do?

You don't storm off and prove to the world you have a gigantic Napoleon complex.

Instead, this dude chose to storm off the field like he'd just been informed a child of his died, and it led to a viral video on Twitter.

One moment you’re an empire during a baseball game, and the next you’re being mocked online. Life sure does come at you fast.

Next time, take a moment to regain your composure and get back to officiating the game. It’s baseball. It’s not a bar fight and your woman didn’t just get stolen.

Chill out, dude. It’s baseball with kids. Nobody actually cares.