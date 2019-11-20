HIGHLIGHTS: Carmelo Anthony Scores 10 Points In NBA Return With The Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony returned to the NBA on Tuesday night with the Portland Trail Blazers, and he didn’t look terrible.

The NBA legend hasn’t played since early November 2018, and there was a time when some wondered if he would ever play again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was recently signed by the Trail Blazers to make a return to the league. In a loss last night to the Pelicans, the prolific scorer dropped 10 points on 4-14 shooting.

You can watch the full highlights of his performance below.

Is shooting 4-14 outstanding? Obviously not, but there’s obviously some serious rust that needs to be knocked off.

Sitting out more than a year leads to a need to get back into a rhythm. The fact Anthony was even out there last night is a win for him, and he did get some points. It certainly could have gone worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) on Nov 19, 2019 at 4:11pm PST

There’s no doubt Anthony has the talent to play in the NBA, but he’s also at the end of his career. If he doesn’t stick with the Trail Blazers, then it’s probably over for him.

He’s had some insanely impressive seasons, but he has no rings. This might be his last chance for some bling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:47pm PST

We’ll see what happens, but Anthony being back in the NBA is a nice surprise storyline for the season.