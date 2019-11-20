Chiefs Beating The Chargers On ‘Monday Night Football’ Gets 12.567 Million Viewers

The Kansas City Chiefs beating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football” generated some solid TV ratings.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game on ESPN was watched by 12.567 million viewers as the Chiefs improved to 7-4. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s down from the nearly 16 million viewers the game got last week, but it’s still incredibly strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Nov 18, 2019 at 9:01pm PST

Once again, the NFL just continues to put up monster TV ratings, and it doesn’t look like that’ll be coming to an end anytime soon.

Even though the game was down several million from last week, it was still a strong performance for “MNF” and ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Nov 19, 2019 at 6:12am PST

Anytime a game breaks the 10 million mark, it’s a win for the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Nov 18, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

As a huge football fan, it’s fun watching the league do so well. It’s also not hard to see why this game generated such big ratings.

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the league and Patrick Mahomes moves the needle. Anything he’s involved with is bound to get monster ratings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Nov 19, 2019 at 10:40am PST

We’ll see what the NFL does next in the ratings department, but things don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.