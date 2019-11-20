Politics

Deval Patrick Cancels Event After Only Two People Show Up

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick Makes First Trip To Iowa In Presidential Bid

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Scott Morefield Reporter

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick reportedly cancelled a Wednesday night event scheduled at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, after almost nobody showed up to hear him speak.

Although two people did come, according to CNN reporter Annie Grayer, Patrick cancelled the event after arriving and finding out that “he would not have an audience.”

ABCs Cheyenne Haslett also documented the “very empty room.”

Ironically, New York Times politics reporter Astead Herndon tweeted that Patrick had just told the him after landing in Atlanta that he sensed “some openness” to his candidacy from Democratic primary voters. (RELATED: Here’s Who Obama Is Pushing To Run For President)

A Monday event in Nevada featuring 2020 Democratic presidential candidates was also met with little enthusiasm for Patrick.

Despite the rocky start, the former Bain Capital executive – who launched his presidential bid last Thursday – is expected to compete with former Vice President Joe Biden for more moderate Democratic voters turned off by the party’s left-wing. His entry into the race was too late to qualify for Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.