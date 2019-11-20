Report: There Is Definitely A ‘Divide’ Between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton And The Royal Brothers

Things are reportedly still not back to normal in the relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

“Everyone was doing their duties, doing what they needed to do on behalf of the family—and that was that,” a source told PEOPLE magazine in a piece published Wednesday, noting how the four looked when the four royals finally appeared together at the recent Remembrance Day events.

“But there is a divide between the four of them,” the source added. “It’s hard for people to digest, because everyone wants them to be such a unit.”(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Multiple insiders with connection to the royal family said the “divide” between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge runs reportedly even deeper than many outsiders are even aware. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“William is the future King,” the source explained. “There is going to be some competitiveness between him and Harry. That already puts a rock in the relationship.”

While others in palace circles place the split between Harry and William squarely on the usual separation that happens as people move into adulthood.

“After the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, the two brothers were thrown together by the tragedy of their childhood,” longtime royal historian Robert Lacey shared. “But it’s inevitable, as they grow up and develop different personalities, that synchronicity won’t apply anymore.”

“As is often the case in any family, when one of your siblings gets married, there’s always a period of readjustment,” said one royal source.

As previously reported, the former “Suits” actress and her husband are planning to take a six-week break during the holidays, including not spending time at Christmas with the royal family.

“Just on a human level, if you take everything else out of the equation, I don’t think they’re in very good shape to deal with anything right now,” one friend shared. “Everyone is hoping that they will come back from this break stronger than ever, and maybe with some time out of the spotlight, they can figure out what path to take next.”

“They’re going to have to try to figure out how to be civil, but they are on different paths now,” the source added. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”