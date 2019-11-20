Eastern Michigan Receiver Arthur Jackson Makes Insane One-Handed Catch

Eastern Michigan receiver Arthur Jackson pulled down an insane touchdown catch Tuesday night in a win over Northern Illinois.

Jackson went full OBJ on the Huskies when the ball was launched to him near the pylon. He extended one hand and hauled the ball in for an epic score. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unbelievable display of athleticism below.

My friends, I think it’s safe to say we can mark that one down for catch of the year candidate. What an unbelievable snag by Jackson.

You could throw me that ball 1,000 times and I probably drop it 1,000 out of 1,000 times.

Yet, Jackson damn near made it look easy. I’m telling you all right now that I’m not sure we’ll see more than a handful of catches all year that can match that one.

His ability to control his body, get his arm out there, and haul the ball in is nothing short of incredible.

Props to Jackson for making the absurd catch. There’s no doubt at all that it’s one of the best we’ll see all season.