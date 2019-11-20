‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Says Alternate Ending Was Filmed

“Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju revealed there is an alternate ending of the show floating around somewhere.

As everybody knows, the ending of the hit HBO show was absurd. It honestly might not have been able to be worse. It was so bad on every level. However, there is another one on tape somewhere that the public will likely never see. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“Well, we shot an alternative ending that was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that,” Hivju told Metro during a recent interview.

When asked for an explanation, he said, “I won’t tell you, but it was fun.”

They have to release this footage. They just have to. HBO doesn’t have a choice. I don’t care if it was shot seriously or as a joke.

I honestly don’t care one bit. If there’s an alternate ending, we need to release it ASAP. If everybody dies, then so be it.

That’d be better than the actual ending. Hell, it could turn into some bizarre sex scene for all I care. Even that would be better.

Anything other than the actual ending would please me.

Part of me wishes I didn’t care as much as I do. I really mean that. I wish I could just forget how bad “Game of Thrones” was at the end, but I just can’t

I put in way too much time to not care. I put years of my life into “Thrones,” and it all came crashing down in one awful finale.

It’s a sad thing to admit, but it’s unfortunately very true. If you ask me in two years, I’m sure I’ll be just as bitter. That’s just the world we now live in.