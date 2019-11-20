Report: Gigi Hadid ‘In Touch’ With Zayn Malik Prompting Dating Rumors

Gigi Hadid has reportedly been “in touch” with her ex, Zayn Malik, and it’s got everyone excited, prompting rumors that they’re dating again following her split from Tyler Cameron.

A source close to the 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model shared with E! News in a piece published Tuesday that, she "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

"They [Hadid and Malik] went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," the source added. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual."

The source continued, “They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now.”

This after reports surfaced in October that the lingerie model and Bachelorette alumni had broke up after reportedly dating for two months.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source shared at the time. “The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them. The split was amicable and they are still friendly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 29, 2019 at 10:40am PDT

As previously reported, the supermodel and former member of One Direction first sparked relationship rumors back in 2015 before making a public announcement that they were calling it off in March of last year. A few months later reports surfaced that they had rekindled their relationship.