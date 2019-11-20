Editorial

Ivanka Stuns In Head-To-Toe Caramel Pantsuit And Coat Combo At WH

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez stands next to US President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, (L) at the Presidential Palace in Asuncion, on September 6, 2019. - Ivanka Trump is on her third destination of a South American tour to promote women's empowerment. (Photo credit: NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous caramel pantsuit and coat combo at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the light colored button-up jacket and matching pants that she paired with a darker colored caramel top as she stood in the background while President Donald Trump spoke to the press on the South Lawn ahead of his trip to Austin, Texas. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the look with loose hair, a matching colored caramel coat, and sunglasses. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say it was the perfect fall outfit would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JOSHUA LOTT/AFP via Getty Images)

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point. Most notably, she turned heads Tuesday when she showed up at the WH for a meeting rocking a gorgeous hunter green jacket with black pants and a cream-colored turtleneck.

Check out some of Ivanka’s other unforgettable looks here.