James Van Der Beek’s Wife Opens Up About Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly Brook opened up about her miscarriage Monday.

Brook shared a few details about her miscarriage in a video on her Instagram, according to a report published by People magazine.

“Thank you everyone for all the love,” Kimberly said. “I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all so I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

“In 48 hours we lost our baby, boy, by the way, and I almost lost my life,” she added. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

Van Der Beek revealed the news during Monday night’s episode of “Dancing With The Stars” before dedicating his dance of the evening to his wife. He was later eliminated by the judges. (RELATED: James Van Der Beek Shares News Of Wife’s Miscarriage On ‘Dancing With The Stars’)

“And James got eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars,'” she said. “I’m pretty shocked. It is worth noting that Ally is a beautiful dancer and we love her like family. And she tried to give her spot to James, she tried quitting the show. Little angel.”

“But yeah, I’m not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point I will,” Kimberly concluded.

Van Der Beek shared his own thoughts on the miscarriage on his personal Instagram account.

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life,” he captioned a photo of Kimberly. “We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberlyand her well-being.”