Jerry Seinfeld: ‘Sitcoms Are So Bad’ Now Because We ‘Don’t Know Where Anybody’s Head Is At’

Jerry Seinfeld didn’t hold back when he explained why he thinks “sitcoms are so bad” nowadays and said it has everything to do with how difficult it is right now to “chart the culture.”

“It’s gotten so much more difficult,” the 65-year-old comedian and actor shared Tuesday during his appearance on Amy Schumer’s podcast on Spotify called “3 Girls, 1 Keith” while the two were discussing why sitcoms just aren’t like they used to be back when he had his hit show “Seinfeld.” (RELATED: Kate Hudson Will Raise Her Daughter ‘Genderless’: We Don’t Know ‘What She’s Going To Identify As’)

“To chart the culture,” he added. “When we did my show in the 90s, it was so easy to make fun of things. It was so easy.” (RELATED: TRAINWRECK–Tampa Crowd Eats Amy Schumer Alive For Going After Trump [VIDEO])

Seinfeld continued, “You just knew what to do. You know the angle you’re going to take and you know it’s going to be fresh and it’s going to be funny.”

“You know exactly where their head is at,” the “Comedian In Cars Getting Coffee” star explained. “We don’t know where anybody’s head is at now. In terms of 300 million people. Where’s their head at?”

The comments came right after the two were discussing how fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan’s latest special on Amazon did so well and shared that it was because sitcoms are just not good.

Seinfeld previously made headlines when he questioned ABC’s firing of Roseanne Barr over her racist tweet about former aide to Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

“I didn’t see why it was necessary to fire her,” the comedian explained. “Why would you murder someone who’s committing suicide?”

“But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push,” he added. “That was fresh.”