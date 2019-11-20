Exclusive: Lara Trump Reacts To The Impeachment Efforts Against Trump, Takes Aim At Pelosi And The ‘Squad’

The president’s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser Lara Trump sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, among other issues.

When asked if her family or if the Trump campaign was concerned about the impeachment efforts against the president, Trump responded that they weren’t worried about it, instead she compared the impeachment efforts to the Russia collusion ‘hoax’. (RELATED: ‘Whoopi Goldberg Didn’t Shake My Hand’: Don Jr. Reflects On His Interview With ‘The View’.)

“This is the Russia collusion hoax part two, this is the same thing and the reality is the Democrats knew a long time ago that Donald Trump was going to be a problem,” said Trump. “You have to remember, he’s an outsider, he’s not one of them, he’s not playing their game.”

Trump also took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing of her of losing control of her party.

“This is the party of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, this is the squad of four, the very, very radical left leaning Democrats who have taken over this party,” said Trump.

