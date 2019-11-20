Lindsey Graham: FISA Abuse Report Will Be Released On Dec. 9

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that the Justice Department report into the FBI’s surveillance against the Trump campaign will be released on Dec. 9.

The South Carolina Republican told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that the date has been “locked” down. Two days after the release of the report, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify before the Senate panel.

Horowitz has been investigating whether the FBI misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in applications to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. (RELATED: Senate Sets Date For FISA Abuse Hearing)

The FBI relied heavily on the unverified Steele dossier in applications to get the surveillance warrants. Investigators used the dossier, which Democrats funded, to assert that there was probable cause to believe that Page was a foreign agent of Russia.

WATCH:

The special counsel’s report undercut that allegation. It said that there was no evidence that any Trump associates acted as agents of Russia or that any conspired with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 election.

Republicans have eagerly awaited the report in expectation that it will undercut the premise of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Horowitz told lawmakers on Oct. 24 that the report will be “lengthy” and that most of it will be released to the public in declassified form. Horowitz recently invited witnesses interviewed in the investigation to review draft versions of the report for accuracy.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.