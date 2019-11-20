Luke Grimes Says He Has No Scenes With Josh Holloway In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Says Character ‘Comes Into Beth’s Life’

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes provided a major clue about season three and the addition of Josh Holloway to the cast.

Holloway is the biggest addition to season three, but details of his role on the hit Paramount Network show aren’t really known at all. Information has been incredibly scarce. Having said that, Grimes indicated in a recent interview his character will have zero interaction with the man Holloway is playing. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Grimes told PopCulture the following about Holloway’s presence and character on the show:

I actually haven’t worked with him. I hope that’s not too much, but I had no scenes with him. He sort of comes into Beth’s [Kelly Reilly] life in the beginning of Season 3, and as the audience, you’re not going to really know, good guy, bad guy, what’s happened here? What’s this guy after? And I think that’ll be exciting. In the world of Yellowstone you never know who is the good guy or the bad guy, or who is going to end up kind-of messing everything up for everyone. I’m excited to see all those scenes too, because I was not in any of them.

This is very interesting to me, and I’m not sure how much I should read into it. The fact he has zero interaction with Kayce makes me think Holloway isn’t playing a bad guy.

Kayce and bad guys always cross paths in Yellowstone, and it usually ends with the latter being dead. If they don’t see each other in season three, I’m going to have to imagine our new season three addition isn’t going to be fighting the Duttons. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

If I had to guess without knowing much of anything about the upcoming season, Holloway is going to give up some shady/bad guy vibes to begin with.

The writers are probably going to want us to think he’s the enemy, but ultimately, he won’t be revealed to be the issue.

If he was going to be the main villain, it’d probably end with a dead body at the hands of the youngest Dutton son.

Given the fact Grimes and Holloway filmed zero scenes together, that seems unlikely.

Float us your theories in the comments. 2020 can’t get here soon enough. I need new episodes like I need air in my lungs.