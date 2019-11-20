Man Saves Woman From Getting Crushed By Car In Wild Video

A video making the rounds online shows an absurd rescue by a man.

In a video posted on Twitter by @undoomed, a woman and a man can be seen walking next to each other moments before a potential disaster unfolded. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

A car came flying out of nowhere right at the pair, and the man reacted with unreal speed. He threw the women out of the way to safety. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the unbelievable video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

My friends, that’s what we like to call a hero. There’s literally no other way to describe what that guy did. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

If you’re going to go viral, you might as well blow up for something heroic. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

How many people would have been that quick? He threw that woman out of the way so fast that there’s no chance she even knew what was happening.

He identified the issue, acted, and both of them were completely fine. I hope they went out and bought some lottery tickets.

If there was ever an elite performance by a guy for a woman, I think we just saw it.

Props to this hero. Again, lots of people go viral for a variety of dumb reasons. It’s about time we see somebody go viral for being a modern day hero.

Well done, sir.