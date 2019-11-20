Mandy Moore Announces 2020 Tour After Huge Music Hiatus

Musician Mandy Moore announced Tuesday she will be going on tour again.

The tour marks the first time Moore has gone on tour in over a decade, according to a report published by Page Six.

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” Moore said in a statement, Page Six reported. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.” (RELATED: Mandy Moore, Busy Phillips Accuse Casting Producers For ‘Guys And Dolls’ Of Being Sexist)

Her tour will kick off on March 20 in Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center and will finish on May 9 at Denver’s Gothic Theatre. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 22.

I’m so happy Moore is going on tour. It’s been so long since she has done music. 2009 was the last year Moore released an album, and she has spent the last ten years working on her acting career.

Now, she’s branching back out into the music scene and I’m so ready for it.