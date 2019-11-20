Marc-Andre Fleury Makes Unreal Glove Save Against The Maple Leafs

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made an unreal save Tuesday during a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Fleury got caught out of position while facing the attack, and the net was left completely exposed to the Maple Leafs.

A player ripped off a shot for what should have been an easy goal. That’s when things took an unexpected turn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fleury launched himself in front of the exposed net to make an incredible glove save. Watch a video of the play below.

I honestly don’t even have words to describe this one. That should have been a goal and it’s that simple.

The fact Fleury made that save is nothing short of mind-blowing. Can you believe there are some people who honestly think goalies aren’t really athletic?

Think about the amount of athleticism you need to do what Fleury did. We haven’t even gotten to the reflexes and hand-eye coordination you need to make a save like the one above.

They should charge Fleury with robbery because that’s exactly what that was. He stole a guaranteed goal from the Maple Leafs.

I’ve liked the Golden Knights ever since they entered the league, and that save only has me cheering for them more.

Well done, sir. Well done!