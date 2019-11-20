Mason Rudolph Apologizes For Brawl With Myles Garrett After Getting Hit In The Head With A Helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph apologized for his brawl with Myles Garrett last week.

Rudolph had his helmet ripped off by Garrett at the end of the game against the Browns, and then proceeded to get hit in the head by it. The ensuing chaos resulted in multiple fines and suspensions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

In a video posted by Brooke Pryor on Wednesday morning, Rudolph apologized for his role in the brawl that resulted in Myles Garrett getting suspended indefinitely.

“I should have done a better job of handling that situation,” Rudolph told the media. He added he has “no ill will” towards the Cleveland Browns star.

Watch his full comments below.

Mason Rudolph addressed the Thursday incident in a prepared statement and brief Q&A before walk through. “I consider it a privilege, not a right to be a part of the NFL. To be part of a first class organization … and I fell short of that expectation last Thursday night.” pic.twitter.com/2OHiDWLEBm — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 20, 2019

What the hell is Rudolph doing? He has literally nothing to apologize for. He doesn’t have one damn thing to apologize for.

If anything, he should be doubling down. The entire situation was caused by Garrett. There’s nobody else who is responsible for the outcome.

Garrett took Rudolph to the ground, wouldn’t get off, and then snapped when Rudolph defended himself. Most – if not all – people would have reacted like Mason did.

The fact he apologized is absurd. I understand saying you have no ill will towards somebody, but apologizing is ridiculous.

Rudolph should stand up for himself and be done with it. What a pathetic situation all the way around.