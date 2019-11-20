Melania Rocks Beautiful Khaki Top And Pants Combo At Red Cross Event

Melania Trump absolutely shined Wednesday when she stepped out in a beautiful khaki top and pants combo at a Red Cross event in Washington, D. C.

The first lady looked just as terrific as ever wearing the long-sleeve, button-up light-colored top that she paired with olive-green pants as she joined Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, at The American Red Cross Hall of Service. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair and animal-print flats. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

.@FLOTUS Melania Trump and @SecondLady Karen Pence volunteer for American Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/D7trdz69VX — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2019

During the trip FLOTUS and Karen worked with other volunteers to put together comfort kits for American troops deployed overseas during the holidays, per a FLOTUS press release.

At @RedCross hq for the third annual packing of troop care bags by @FLOTUS and @SecondLady, w Cabinet spouses and volunteers. The bags (pictured foreground) and card will go to troops deployed abroad for holidays. pic.twitter.com/vyLpr8aeLS — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) November 20, 2019

Included in the kits, is a note that read:

“We are proud to have joined the American Red Cross to continue this wonderful Christmas Tradition. Along with the spouses of the President’s Cabinet and those or our courageous men and women in uniform, we packed this kit to express our gratitude for the innumerable sacrifices you have made in defense of our freedom. We pray that during this Christmas season the love, respect, and gratitude of our nation uplifts and protects you. May God continue to watch over you and all our Nation’s service members. We send our warmest wishes to you for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

It also included Melania and Karen’s signatures at the bottom.

