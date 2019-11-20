Paige VanZant Says She Expects To Fight Again In Early 2020

Paige VanZant doesn’t plan on fighting in 2019, but she could be back in the octagon in 2020.

The UFC sensation hasn't fought since beating Rachael Ostovich in January 2019 in dominating fashion. She's struggled repeatedly with injuries, and that has many left wondering what the future holds. Now, we might have an idea.

VanZant wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that her fans should "expect to see me first quarter of 2020!" If that's the actual timeline, then she'll have gone at least a year without fighting.

I know VanZant has been dealing with health issues, but it's been frustrating as a fan that she hasn't fought in such a long time.

It feels like every single time she gets a little momentum going, it just gets derailed by injuries. She took out Ostovich and then just couldn’t stay healthy.

Obviously, I don’t blame her for that, but the fans are eager to see 12 Gauge back in the octagon.

Do I want to wait several more months for VanZant to crack some skulls again? No, but I guess that’s life.

We don’t always get what we want. As long as VanZant eventually returns, gets a win and dominates, then I’m okay with however long it takes.

Go, Paige, go!