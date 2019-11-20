Don Lemon: ‘I Know People Think That I’m Some Liberal Democrat, I’m Not’

Prime time CNN anchor Don Lemon said Tuesday “Republicans are on the wrong side of history” regarding the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, adding that he does not consider himself a “partisan.”

“I’m not a partisan. I know people think that I’m some liberal Democrat, I’m not.” Lemon said to fellow CNN employee Chris Cuomo, “They used to think I was a conservative Republican. I’m not. But I don’t think the Republicans are serving themselves well right now with their defenses or lack thereof of a credible one.” (RELATED: ‘Do You Think That Hurts You?’: Chris Cuomo Presses Adam Schiff On Lack Of Witnesses Who Say Trump Committed A ‘Crime’)

.@donlemon: “I’m not a partisan. I know people think that I’m some liberal Democrat. I’m not.” pic.twitter.com/d4fo57F3Pi — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) November 20, 2019

Lemon’s comments come as the impeachment process moves forward this week with testimony from current and former ambassadors regarding Trumps phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“The Republicans are on the wrong side of history, and they are the most hypocritical,” he added.

A new poll released on Wednesday suggests that voters in the swing state of Wisconsin are tired of the impeachment inquiry. The polling reports that 40% of registered voters support the impeachment inquiry while 53% are opposed. (RELATED: Poll: Trump Soars In Wisconsin As Support For Impeachment Declines)