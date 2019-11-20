Rudy Giuliani Tweets, Deletes, Then Retweets Attack On Gordon Sondland During Impeachment Hearing

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, tweeted then deleted a sharp rebuttal of Gordon Sondland’s testimony during Wednesday’s public impeachment hearing.

“I cam into this at [U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt] Volker’s request,” Giuliani wrote. “Sondland is speculating based on VERY little contact. I hever met him and had very few calls with him, mostly with Volker.”

“Volker testified I answered their questions and described them as my opinions, NOT demands. I.E., no quid pro quo!”

He later reposted the same tweet during the hearing’s 30-minute lunch break.

I came into this at Volker’s request. Sondland is speculating based on VERY little contact. I never met him and had very few calls with him, mostly with Volker. Volker testified I answered their questions and described them as my opinions, NOT demands. I.E., no quid pro quo! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 20, 2019

Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, explicitly stated Wednesday that “Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky.” (RELATED: Sondland Says He Reluctantly Worked With Giuliani, Who Sought ‘Quid Pro Quo’ From Ukrainians On Behalf Of Trump)

He further stated that Giuliani claimed to be working under direct orders from President Trump while outlining the relationship between Ukraine’s announcement of two investigations — one into Burisma and a second into the 2016 election — and a potential Oval Office meeting between Trump and Zelensky.”

Volker testified back in October that he saw no link between the Whie Housemeeting Giuliani sought to set up and military aid to Ukraine.