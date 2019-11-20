South Carolina Football Manager Fired After Allegedly Fighting Man In Will Muschamp Costume With $18 Million Check

A South Carolina football manager was fired after defending head coach Will Muschamp’s honor in epic fashion.

According to the Post and Courier on Tuesday, Aubrey C. Walker was arrested on a charge of public disorderly conduct on Halloween night, and the reason is simply awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Walker allegedly fought a man in a Will Muschamp costume with an $18 million check with the word “Buyout” on it. The amount represents the number South Carolina owes Muschamp if they fire him.

He eventually posted bond and was cut loose. It’s unclear whether or not he’s had a medal pinned on his chest for being such a damn hero to the people of South Carolina.

Walker is such a boss that I can’t help but respect him. He’s what I like to call a foxhole guy. If you ever find yourself on the frontline of a war, you want a guy like Walker in your foxhole next to you.

Anybody willing to fight over a Halloween costume depicting his coach’s buyout is a man I’ll go to war with any day of the week.

Why the hell was this guy fired? He should be given a standing ovation at the next home game South Carolina plays.

He was willing to throw down for the Gamecocks and Muschamp. Firing him over that is a slap in the face to what loyalty represents.

I don’t know if he saved Muschamp’s job or not but the world could use a few more guys like Walker. When artillery shells start flying and the Germans are coming through the forest, he’s the kind of guy you want next to you.

