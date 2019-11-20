‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Will End The Jedi/Sith Storyline

“Star Wars” fans will get the conclusion they’ve waited decades for in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

One of the biggest storylines heading into the latest “Star Wars” movie is the return of Emperor Palpatine. His role isn’t clearly known, but we know he’s back in some shape or form. That means we’re about to find out if the dark side can overcome the Jedi. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars‘ Fans)

“TROS” star Oscar Issac told Entertainment Weekly about the Emperor’s return, “This has been a very long chess match that’s been played between the Jedi and the Sith — all the way back to the very beginning. It’s an amazing thing to see that really come to the forefront.”

When it comes to what a Palpatine ghost might be capable of, director J.J. Abrams added, “That’s probably best answered by not answering it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Nov 19, 2019 at 5:41am PST

This has been literally decades in the making. Decades, folks! We’re talking about a saga that started in the 1970s, and will end in December 2019.

We’re talking about a story that spans generations. Whether it’s my grandfather or myself, all ages want to know how the dark side vs. Jedi will end.

As a gambling man, I’d bet on the Jedi coming out on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Nov 19, 2019 at 9:42am PST

Having said that, it would be kind of badass if Abrams just nuked all the good guys and let the Sith ride off into the sunset.

It’d be so unexpected and evil that I’d be down for it. Fans would actually probably love it.

You can catch “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters December 20. It’s hopefully going to have an epic ending.