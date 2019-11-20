Vanderbilt Athletic Director Says Derek Mason Will Be The Football Coach ‘Moving Forward’

Vanderbilt apparently has no plans of firing football coach Derek Mason.

Athletic director Malcolm Turner tweeted Tuesday that Mason will continue to be the coach "moving forward" and that he has his "full support."

I want to make it very clear that Derek Mason will be our head football coach moving forward. Coach Mason has my full support and I am committed to working with him to ensure our football program has the necessary resources and support to succeed. — Malcolm Turner (@VandyAD) November 19, 2019

This is a bold strategy for Vandy considering Mason is an abysmal 26-46 as the head coach of the Commodores, and is currently 2-8 this season.

How low are expectations at Vanderbilt that a guy who has never won more than six games in a season is safe from getting fired?

What the hell has happened to the SEC?

There was a time when you either won in the SEC or you got sent packing. From what I’m seeing right now, times sure appear to have changed.

We’re talking about a guy who is 26-46! We’re talking about a guy who has two wins this season through 10 games!

Yet, Vandy is going to stick with him for the future? That makes absolutely no sense at all.

Vandy must owe him a fortune in buyout money for him to not be getting fired. That’s the only explanation. Otherwise, he should be 100% getting canned.

What a sad state of affairs in a conference that once had so much pride.