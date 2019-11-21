Ariana Grande Gets Political, Praises Bernie Sanders After He Attends One Of Her Concerts

Musician Ariana Grande endorsed presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on her Twitter account Wednesday.

Sen. Sanders reportedly attended the “Thank U, Next” singer’s Atlanta concert, according to a report published by Rolling Stone.

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

“MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for !” Grande wrote. “@headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise.”

Sanders also tweeted about meeting the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer on his personal Twitter account. (RELATED: Cardi B Praises Bernie Sanders: ‘We Let Him Down’)

“I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice,” Sanders wrote in his tweet sharing the photos. “We must all be prepared — like Ariana has shown — to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night.”

This isn’t the first time Grande has been spotted in the political world. In July, Grande attended a fundraising party held by entertainment mogul Scooter Braun for Sen. Kamala Harris. Grande along with Demi Lovato and Katy Perry posed for a photo with the presidential hopeful.