James Franklin Praises Ohio State, Says OSU ‘Created’ The Idea Of Weak Schedule By Dominating

Penn State football coach James Franklin isn’t buying into the narrative that Ohio State has played a weak schedule.

According to Onward Sports on Tuesday night, Franklin told the media the Buckeyes have “created” the view they have played a weak schedule because they’re dominating at an unreal level. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Franklin thinks that Ohio State has “created” a narrative about how weak its schedule is by simply out-playing its opponents. “Some of it is scheme-driven, some of it is talent-driven, and some of it is mentality-driven.” — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) November 20, 2019

I couldn’t agree more. Let’s not pretend like OSU hasn’t played anybody. Most notably, they played Wisconsin and absolutely murdered them.

Wisconsin is 8-2 and one of the best teams in America. Yet, on the same field as the Buckeyes, they looked like children.

My beloved Badgers got taken apart by Chase Young and company.

They also blew out Cincy, beat a good Indiana squad by 41 and ran right through Michigan State. It’s laughable to pretend like the Buckeyes haven’t played anybody.

You’re either a liar or an idiot if you honestly believe that. It’s easy to talk about strength of schedule when every game is seemingly done by the end of the first quarter.

Plus, if the Buckeyes win out, they’ll have wins over PSU, Michigan and Wisconsin or Minnesota to add to the resume.

At that point, there’ll be no debate about whether or not they’ve played a tough as nails schedule. Franklin is 100% correct on this one, and it’s truly that simple.

Tune in at noon EST on Fox to watch the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions take the field against each other. I have a feeling this one won’t be close.