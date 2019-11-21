NCAA Suspends James Wiseman For 12 Games, Will Have To Donate $11,500 To Charity

Memphis basketball star James Wiseman will be suspended for a dozen games by the NCAA.

According to Shams Charania on Wednesday, the projected top pick in the 2020 NBA draft has been suspended for 12 total games and must donate $11,500 to charity in order to play again.

The move comes after he allegedly took money from Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway while in high school, before the former NBA star was running the Tigers. Wiseman will be eligible to return January 12 against USF.

The NCAA has suspended potential No. 1 pick James Wiseman of Memphis for 12 total games and will clear him on Jan. 12.

NCAA also says Wiseman "must donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice." Wiseman will be cleared to play on Jan. 12 at South Florida.

I understand the suspension, despite how stupid it is. I hate the NCAA as much as anybody else, but we shouldn’t act surprised when they enforce the rules on the books.

However, demanding Wiseman donate $11,500 to charity is beyond stupid. If he magically stumbles upon that kind of cash, isn’t the NCAA going to immediately demand to know where he got it from?

I don’t know about you, but I don’t know a ton of college students with an extra $11,500 lying around waiting to get spent.

Let’s not forget that the NCAA has gone out of its way to make sure college athletes can’t earn a penny while playing a sport and generating billions in revenue.

Where the hell is he supposed to find $11,500?

I’m glad he wasn’t suspended for the year. That would have been a shame, but the charity stipulation is beyond stupid.