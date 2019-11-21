Explosive Impeachment Question Ends With Jim Jordan, Adam Schiff, And David Holmes All Shouting Over Each Other

A fiery exchange at Thursday’s public impeachment ended with Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, foreign service officer David Holmes, and Chairman Adam Schiff all shouting over each other.

The line of questioning opened with Jordan pressing Holmes over why Bill Taylor, the acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Holmes’ boss, couldn’t “remember” a phone call Holmes overheard between Gordon Sondland and President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Impeachment, Dem Debate, Hunter Biden’s Love Child, Oh My! Get The Details In An Editors Live Chat)

Holmes testified in an earlier, closed door session that in the alleged call, Trump specifically asked Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would open an investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden. (RELATED: David Holmes Testifies That Trump Asked Sondland About Investigating The Bidens)

Sondland testified in a Wednesday public impeachment hearing that the language Holmes described during the call “sounds like” how he spoke with Trump.

“That’s how President Trump and I communicate,” Sondland explained. “A lot of four-letter words. In this case, three letter.” (RELATED: Fiona Hill Testifies Russian Meddling Sought To Sow Discord Between Parties, Criticizes Those Casting Trump Presidency As Illegitimate)

Holmes offered that he believed Taylor was already aware that Trump, the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and Sondland were “pressing for a Biden investigation,” yet Jordan continued to interrupt Holmes and ask why Taylor “didn’t share it” with the impeachment committee.

Eventually, Schiff gaveled down Jordan and told him to stop interrupting the witness.

You can watch the entire exchange here.