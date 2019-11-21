Jim Jordan Asks Sondland About The ‘Meeting That Never Happened’

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan questioned U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Wednesday on a “meeting that never happened.”

“When did the meeting happen again?” he asked Sondland Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

“It never did,” Sondland responded.

WATCH:

