Zac Efron Starring In Quibi Series That Will Chronicle Him ‘Off The Grid For 21 Days’ On An Island

Zac Efron’s new project sounds downright bizarre.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, the Hollywood star will be in “Killing Zac Efron” on Quibi. THR described the series as something that “will follow Efron as he heads deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days. He will take with him nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive (plus a camera crew).” (REVIEW: The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ Is Chilling)

Well, this sure is an interesting career decision from Efron. He’s a movie star. You’d think he’d focus on just banging out blockbuster after blockbuster.

Instead, he seems focused on doing his own version of “Fear Factor” for some unknown reason. For a guy who moves the needle at a high level, I’m not sure why he wants to do this project.

I guess actors like to project out and try new things. I get that. It’s the old “one for them, one for you” theory, but spending 21 days being tracked in the wilderness on an island sounds awful.

Efron isn’t built for “Survivor.” He’s built for movies that generate headlines. He’s coming off of doing an amazing job as Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Following that up with this series doesn’t make a ton of sense in my eyes.

We’ll see how it turns out, but my expectations aren’t high at all.