Meghan McCain Unloads On Impeachment: ‘If You Think This Is Enough To Have It Locked And Loaded, You Are Naive’

Meghan McCain unloaded on House Democrats as “The View” returned to a live broadcast following Thursday’s impeachment hearings.

McCain, who had previously warned Democrats that if they planned to impeach, they had better be ready to "take the kill shot," appeared unconvinced after the first few days of public testimony that they had the goods on President Donald Trump.

Abby Huntsman began the segment by saying that, while she found the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be “troubling,” she could understand why many Republicans didn’t believe a crime had been committed. “I don’t see a crime that was committed,” Huntsman conceded, adding, “I see a terrible abuse of power.”

McCain jumped in then, arguing that neither the impeachment nor Wednesday evening’s fifth Democratic debate had left her convinced that Trump would be leaving office anytime soon.

“One of the things that I pride myself in is we can’t get sucked into the beltway in the media circles,” McCain said. “What I saw last night on the debate stage is not going to be good enough to beat him. You all are very convinced he’s crazy, he’s whatever. He’s always been crazy like a fox. I knew he was going to win in 2016 and I’m telling you right now if you think this impeachment hearing and everything with Sondland and the 30,000 cast of characters every day —”

“Okay, we got to go,” Joy Behar interrupted.

McCain kept going, “— Is ticking lower and lower on ratings. If you think this is enough to have it locked and loaded you are naive and —”

Behar tried again. “I would like to see these people answer subpoenas Giuliani, Bolton and Pompeo,” she said.

“You’re not listening to me,” McCain pushed back. “Do you know what matters is the electoral college which is what you all should be focusing on.”

“Which was created to save slave states —” Behar claimed.

“Oh, for God’s sake,” McCain fired back as the cameras cut away.