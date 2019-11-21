Judge Dismisses Charges Against Democratic Activist Who Allegedly Engaged In Oral Sex With Mentally Disabled Student

A judge dismissed charges Thursday against a Democratic activist who allegedly engaged in oral sex with a Muslim, mentally disabled student as a school employee.

Judge Alexis G. Krot of Michigan’s 31st District Court dismissed all charges against 37-year-old Ibrahim Aljahim. Krot noted in October that Aljahim, who is connected in Michigan politics, helped her become elected to the bench.

“The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will evaluate the preliminary examination transcript to determine whether an appeal will be filed in this case,” Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a statement. A district judge decides if a suspect should stand trial in preliminary examinations.

During the preliminary examination, a certified copy of a medical record was entered into evidence showing the student’s low IQ and developmental delays, Miller explained to the Daily Caller News Foundation. A relative also testified about the student’s disabilities at the examination, Miller added. (RELATED: Dem Activist, School Employee Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct For Allegedly Engaging In Oral Sex With Muslim, Mentally Disabled Student)

Officials at Oakland International Academy high school in Michigan alerted police on Sept. 18 about an 18-year-old mentally disabled student’s allegations that he engaged in oral sex with a school employee, Aljahim, prosecutors said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The student testified on Oct. 31 that Aljahim, who was Oakland International Academy’s community liaison, allegedly engaged in oral sex with him in a car outside the school, saying that he was “coughing up hair” after the encounter. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Aljahim on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in September, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Wayne County prosecutors said the student is mentally disabled and that Aljahim was “in a position of authority over the victim.” One of Aljahim’s lawyers argued after the hearing that Aljahim did not assault the student but attempted to help him, telling the Free Press that fellow students had abused him and took pictures of the student’s private parts.

Aljahim advertises photos of himself with many Democratic politicians on social media, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan state Rep. Isaac Robinson and Michigan Reps. Debbie Dingell and Andy Levin.

Oakland International Academy and Aljahim did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.