Mob Caught On Camera Attacking Jews At University In Toronto

A mob of activists assaulted students trying to attend a pro-Israel event at York University in Toronto on Wednesday.

The protesters, members of the Students Against Israeli Apartheid campus group, can be seen attacking students as they attempt to enter the event, according to footage obtained by the pro-Israel BDS Report. Accusing Israel of being an apartheid state is a common theme in anti-Semitic attacks on Israel. (RELATED: Professor Faces Death Threats For Israel Support)

BREAKING – Students Against Israeli Apartheid at York University assaulted Jewish students attending a pro-Israel event at York University in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/leIz6foCep — BDS Report (@BDSreport) November 21, 2019

“Yo, kick his ass,” one of the bystanders says.

Police eventually entered the scene to end the altercation, and other videos show pro-Palestine students chanting anti-Israel slogans to the crowd of protesters before the incident.

Violence starts with hateful rhetoric! Watch the Palestinian activists incite violence at York University. pic.twitter.com/lQz76o2LE0 — BDS Report (@BDSreport) November 21, 2019

More videos coming from York University. Jews are no longer safe on campus after Palestinian activists violently assault students at a pro-Israel event. pic.twitter.com/1Keq2d7ClI — BDS Report (@BDSreport) November 21, 2019

York University President Rhonda Lenton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller. (RELATED: CUNY Professor Allegedly Targetted By ‘Unending Campaign’ Of Anti-Semitic Harassment)