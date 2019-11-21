Myles Garrett’s Indefinite Suspension For Hitting Mason Rudolph Upheld After Appeal

Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension has been upheld.

According to Ian Rapoport, the indefinite suspension of the Cleveland Browns defensive end was upheld on Thursday after he appealed it. (RELATED: Max Kellerman Blames Mason Rudolph For Fight With Myles Garrett)

The suspension comes after Garrett smoked Mason Rudolph in the head with the Steelers QB’s own helmet at the end of the game last Thursday.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

He will now sit out the rest of the season and as long as the NFL sees fit.

The appeals officers decided:

— #Browns DE Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension was upheld.

— #Steelers OL Maurkice Pouncey’s 3-game suspension was turned into 2 games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2019

Well, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. The NFL wanted to send a message, and they just did. Making Garrett sit the year and likely part of next year is a hell of a punishment, and it sends the signal to the rest of the league that they’re not messing around with player safety.

Also, Garrett claimed that Rudolph used a racial slur during the incident while appealing. Clearly, the NFL didn’t put a lot of weight into that claim.

Like I said, even if it’s true, it doesn’t justify an action that could have killed Rudolph.

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

We’ll see when Garrett plays again, but it won’t be for a very long time.