PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Crush UW-Green Bay Thursday Night

The Wisconsin Badgers play UW-Green Bay on Thursday night, and we absolutely need a win.

The Phoenix are one of three teams in Wisconsin we play every year, and we have to go 3-0 every season. Sometimes, we can stomach a loss to Marquette, but I hate even doing that. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When it comes to Green Bay and Milwaukee, winning isn’t optional. It’s mandatory. Losing won’t be tolerated on any level.

I respect UW-GB and Milwaukee, but these are games we have to cruise through. They shouldn’t even be close. Again, I respect those two programs, but I’m not going to tolerate a close game let alone losing. It’s just not going to happen.

Tonight, Wisconsin will improve to 4-1 as we crush the Phoenix. I don’t care if they play the best game of their lives tonight. It won’t matter one bit to me.

Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison, Kobe King and the rest of Greg Gard’s squad are going to ball out tonight. It’s that simple.

We’re at home in primetime on BTN, and we’re going to put on a show. It’s that simple. I almost feel bad for the Phoenix. They have no idea what’s about to hit them.

Every guy put on the floor can be a sniper. Good luck finding a battle plan to stop that. Our three point game resembles our airstrikes in the opening stages of the Iraq war in 2003.

It’s absolutely lethal and unbelievably accurate.

See you real soon, UW-GB! Welcome to hell. I promise you that you’ll want to be anywhere else on Earth tonight other than the Kohl Center.

Tune in at 9:00 EST on BTN to watch it all go down!