‘Riverdale’ Has Become A Trash Show That Is Unwatchable

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m officially done trying to watch “Riverdale.”

I’ve enjoyed this show off and on over the past couple years, but I’m finally done. The hit CW show has become absolutely unwatchable.

What was once a fun series based off of the “Archie Comics” has simply become absurd. It’s almost like the CW has just stopped trying.

“Riverdale” is at its best when people are being killed, we’re getting tons of suspense, and we focus on all the smoke show women in the cast.

It’s not a hard formula to figure out at all. In fact, is shockingly easy. However, what we have now is some pile of hot garbage that is worse than watching paint dry.

It shouldn’t be this difficult. How did it get so screwed up? Seriously, how did things go so wrong? The first season was electric after the first couple episodes. From there, we’ve had some ups and downs.

Now, it’s just awful. The storylines are pathetic, the acting is awful and the show has just gone off the rails. Congrats, everybody involved. The CW somehow made a show featuring two of the hottest women on TV, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes, and turned it into garbage. (RELATED: Lili Reinhart Named On The Time 100 Next List)

I’m done. I’m just done. It’s that simple. I can’t do it anymore. I can’t watch “Riverdale” it hopes it eventually gets better.

While I had hope at the end of season three, it’s all officially gone. Remember when this show was about serial killers, a murder mystery, hot women, and constant twists and turns?

Yeah, I remember, but that’s all over now. Good riddance to “Riverdale.” I’m probably never going to ever watch another episode again.