Sean Maloney Accuses GOP Rep Of ‘Mansplaining’ To Fiona Hill — Immediately Starts Mansplaining To Fiona Hill

Democratic New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney walked into a pot calling the kettle black situation during Thursday’s public impeachment hearing with Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump’s former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on the National Security Council (NSC).

Maloney opened his round of questioning by apologizing to Hill for the “epic mansplaining [Hill was] forced to endure” from Republican Ohio Rep. Mike Turner.

“I want you to know some of us think it was inappropriate,” he stated. “I appreciate your forbearance.” (RELATED: White House On Board With Senate Trial If House Impeaches Trump)

Maloney proceeded to metaphorically hold Hill’s hand while re-treading a meeting she had with former National Security Adviser John Bolton and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. In the meeting, Sondland reportedly floated the idea of hosting a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump if Ukraine opened an investigation into Burisma.

Maloney then continued to quite literally mansplain Bolton’s reasons for prematurely ending the meeting and asking Hill to report it to the National Security counsel. Hill, a career NSC expert who has served in three presidential administrations, clearly understood Bolton’s rationale and, based on the look on her face, was more than a little peeved at Maloney’s tone. (RELATED: Impeachment, Dem Debate, Hunter Biden’s Love Child, Oh My! Get The Details In An Editors Live Chat)

You can watch the entire exchange here.