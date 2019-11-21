Sondland Disputed An ‘Irregular Channel’ Narrative: ‘I Don’t Know How That’s Irregular’

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland spoke out against the portrayal of an “irregular channel” Wednesday.

“I’m not sure how someone could characterize something as an irregular channel when you’re talking to the president of the United States, the secretary of state, the national security adviser, the chief of staff of the White House, the secretary of energy. I don’t know how that’s irregular,” Sondland said Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

