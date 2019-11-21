WH Press Sec Stephanie Grisham: Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry Motivated By ‘Sick Hatred’ For Trump

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that Democrats are motivated by a “sick hatred” for President Donald Trump and are using the impeachment inquiry to overturn the 2016 election.

Grisham released the statement as former National Security Council (NSC) official Fiona Hill and diplomat David Holmes were testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee about the president’s alleged pressure campaign on Ukraine to investigate his political opponents. (RELATED: Fiona Hill Wrote 2015 Op-Ed Opposing U.S. Aid To Ukraine)

“As has been the case throughout the Democrats’ impeachment sham, today’s witnesses rely heavily on their own presumptions, assumptions and opinions,” Grisham said. “These two witnesses, just like the rest, have no personal or direct knowledge regarding why U.S. aid was temporarily withheld. The Democrats’ are clearly being motivated by a sick hatred for President Trump and their rabid desire to overturn the 2016 election. The American people deserve better.”

Thus far during the public impeachment hearings, witnesses have testified that they believed Trump wanted to dangle security assistance to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. However, no one has testified that Trump told them that this was what he wanted to do. (RELATED: Sondland Testifies That No One Said Trump Was Tying Ukraine Aid To Investigation Into Bidens)