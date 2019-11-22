Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Open Up About Having Kids After Her Miscarriage

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin claimed they do want to keep trying for kids after Hilaria suffered a miscarriage.

The miscarriage marks the second miscarriage Hilaria has suffered this year, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Hilaria opened up about her health, mental and physical, following the tragic moment. The writer suffered a miscarriage earlier this month around four months into her pregnancy.

“I’m doing as best as you can,” Hilaria, 35, she admitted. “I’m much better than I was last week and coming out and talking about it and sharing I think has been very healing for me.”

“I have got a very good husband who has been there with me the whole time,” she added. “Bringing me into the surgery, sort of being there when I wake up.” (RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Announces Heartbreaking News That She Has Suffered Another Miscarriage)

Hilaria and Alec share four kids together, but the couple still wants to keep trying to have more.

“We can’t end on that note. I don’t want to,” Hilaria said. “At least, we’re trying not to end on that note. Cause that was a sad note.”

“Yeah, we’re gonna have another one,” Alec added. “We’re gonna have another one.”